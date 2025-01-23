Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 865 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $731.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,708.14, a PEG ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.26.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

