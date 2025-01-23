NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by American Trust

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

