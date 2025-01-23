Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $146,000 Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

