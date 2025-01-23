West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lowered to “Moderate Buy” Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.22.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 77.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 82.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

