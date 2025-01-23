Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.