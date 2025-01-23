Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 972,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $5,750,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 278,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

