Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

