Merit Financial Group LLC Has $658,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

