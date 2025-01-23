Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 88 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,354.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,058.94 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

