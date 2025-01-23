Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,560,480 shares of company stock valued at $85,513,870. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.43.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
