Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,560,480 shares of company stock valued at $85,513,870. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.