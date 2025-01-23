Sfmg LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,097.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $359,171,000 after buying an additional 2,710,616 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 330,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,187,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.