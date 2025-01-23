Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,119 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 257.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

