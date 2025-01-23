Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

