ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONON. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

NYSE ONON opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. ON has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

