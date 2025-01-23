Morgan Stanley Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $95.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:PVH opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,263,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

