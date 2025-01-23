Merit Financial Group LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,038.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 412,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

