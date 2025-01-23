Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 637,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 589,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

