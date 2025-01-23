Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp cut shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Polaris has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.