Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

