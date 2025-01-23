UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corning were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Corning Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.