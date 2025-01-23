UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,802 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

