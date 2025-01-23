UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.