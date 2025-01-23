UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $5,579,666. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $169.04 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

