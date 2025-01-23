UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 815,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $39,427,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

