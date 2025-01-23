UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,072 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

