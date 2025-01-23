UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

