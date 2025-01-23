UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 251 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

