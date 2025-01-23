Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 592,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,615 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after buying an additional 664,344 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 70,998 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 358,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

