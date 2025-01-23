UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $4,717,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $279.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.94 and a twelve month high of $280.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

