UMB Bank n.a. Has $268,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $524.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.91. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.75.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

