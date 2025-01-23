UMB Bank n.a. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

