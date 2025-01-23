UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ASML were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ASML by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 13.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $766.71 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $301.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $790.96.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

