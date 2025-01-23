United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $139,206,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,181,000 after purchasing an additional 84,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $371.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,848 shares of company stock worth $55,165,099 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

