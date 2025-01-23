UMB Bank n.a. Has $243,000 Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.70. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.