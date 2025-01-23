UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

ARW stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

