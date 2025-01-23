UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,224 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

