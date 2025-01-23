UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 6,093 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 565.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,160,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

