UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,723 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,838,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,735,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 921,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 731,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

