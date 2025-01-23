UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.