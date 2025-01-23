UMB Bank n.a. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 61.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

