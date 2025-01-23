UMB Bank n.a. Has $186,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in KeyCorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 132,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,731.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

