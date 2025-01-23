UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

