UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 153 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $361.72 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $315.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.41.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

