UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

