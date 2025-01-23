UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 793 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. This represents a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NTRS stock opened at $107.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.