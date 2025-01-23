UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $471.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.84 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.52.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

