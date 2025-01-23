UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 120 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $247.12 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cencora

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.