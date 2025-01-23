Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $109.77 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.67 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

