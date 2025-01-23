UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $223.80 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

View Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.