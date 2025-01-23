UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 189.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $58.09 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $52.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

